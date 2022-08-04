Mendocino County toddler found dead, person of interest sought, investigators say

A toddler, described by authorities as a year old, was found dead and his 2-year-old brother was found unattended a short distance away near railroad tracks in the Ukiah area, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Authorities are searching for Edward “Two Feathers” Steele, 32, who is described as a person of interest, in their ongoing death investigation.

Steele is believed to have information about the two children prior to their discovery in the 300 block of Brush Street, officials said.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a “concerned parent regarding their two missing children who were left in the care of ... Steele at a hotel in the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah,” according to a news release.

Responding deputies could not find Steele or the children.

Shortly before 4 p.m., emergency medical personnel were called to the Brush Street area after a “concerned citizen” found the 2-year-old boy who “appeared to be suffering from heat-related symptoms” near some railroad tracks.

The child was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

At about 4:20 p.m., during a subsequent search of the area where the 2-year-old was found, law enforcement personnel found the body of his “one-year-old sibling deceased,” according to the release.

The younger child’s cause of death will be determined during a forensic autopsy scheduled for Friday, officials said.

Authorities did not say whether Steele, who is described as Native American, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds, with short hair, is related to the children or explain why they were left in his care.

They have been unable to find him and believe he is “avoiding law enforcement contact.”

Steele also has a distinctive 4-inch tattoo of two vertical feathers on the left side of his face (they are not present in the photo of Steele authorities issued).

Investigators learned that shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, a male and two young children — believed to be Steele and the siblings — were seen walking near North State Street and Ford Road.

“A concerned citizen reported the information to the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch but neither the male subject nor (the) children were located upon deputies’ arrival,” officials said in the release.

Investigators are asking business owners in or near the area where Steele and the children were last seen to review their exterior surveillance camera footage between 4:30 and 7 a.m. Wednesday for any possible sightings of an adult male either carrying or walking with small children. If such images are found they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 707-463-4086.

That request has been made to any businesses in Ukiah located between the 900 block and 1500 block of North State Street, or on Mazzoni Street, or east of the Brush Street/North State Street intersection through the 300 block of Brush Street in Ukiah.

Mendocino County Sheriff’s detectives are being assisted by Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office investigators, Ukiah Police Department detectives and Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force agents.

