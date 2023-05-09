A Mendocino County jury determined Monday that a Willits man intentionally shot and killed two people, whose bodies were found beheaded, at a marijuana grow in April 2021.

Following a two-week trial, the jury found Christopher Gamble, 48, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Anwar Ayala Rodriguez and of second-degree murder in the killing of Ulises Andrade Ayala.

Gamble was also found guilty of killing, maiming or abusing animals, according to court documents.

The conviction comes two years after law enforcement found the two victims’ bodies in a burn pile, along with multiple roosters, according to a news release from the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

The victims’ heads were not recovered.

Gamble faces life in prison without parole, but not the death penalty, which prosecutors eliminated as a possible punishment earlier in the case, the release said.

Gamble will appear in court 9 a.m. Friday for the prosecution and defense to discuss factors in aggravation relating to the case ahead of sentencing.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.