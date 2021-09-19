Mendocino sheriff’s deputies arrest homicide suspect in Fort Bragg

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a homicide suspect in a Covelo shooting after he fled to Fort Bragg.

The suspect, Dino Michael Blackbear, 34, was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. Saturday along Hansen Road, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Officials did not detail the charges Blackbear is suspected of.

Blackbear, who sometimes goes by Lincoln, is a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday night near a bar in Covelo, nearly 80 miles away. A 26-year-old man was killed around 11:30 p.m. near Buckhorn Bar on Covelo Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Still outstanding is a second suspect in the shooting, Carina Amanda Carrillo, 32. Carrillo was described as a 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, also with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies had been actively searching for Blackbear starting about 5:40 p.m. Saturday, sending out a Nixle alert to warn the public. He had been spotted in Fort Bragg, and had been the subject of a sheriff’s search Friday night.

In the Nixle alert, the Sheriff’s Office had asked people in the area to shelter in place. They directed the public not to call 911 unless they were in immediate danger.

