Merced dad arrested after girl, 2, overdoses on fentanyl

The Merced girl was treated at a hospital and she's expected to make a full recovery, police said.|
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 20, 2022, 9:20AM
MERCED — A Central California man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after his 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl, police said.

The child was treated at a hospital and she's expected to make a full recovery, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Her parents brought the girl to the emergency room on Sunday after she “experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” the statement said.

Investigators determined the girl's father had brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into their home, where the child was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid.

Marvin Thomas could face a felony count of child endangerment. It wasn't known Monday if the 34-year-old has an attorney.

Police said both parents were cooperating with the investigation, which involves Child Protective Services.

