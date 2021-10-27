Missing Lake County woman found dead near home

Lake County sheriff’s investigators found the body of a Lakeport woman who’d been missing since early Monday.

Shirley Schield, 75, was discovered about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in a brushy area about a quarter-mile from her home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Though foul play is not suspected, authorities said an autopsy will be scheduled to determine Schield’s exact cause of death.

She was last seen about 3 a.m. Monday in the area of North Lakeport, a community along the northwest shore of Clear Lake.

Schield, who suffered from dementia, was walking south on Lakeshore Boulevard toward Lakeport.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with surveillance cameras in that area to check if they captured footage of Schield between Monday and Wednesday morning.

At the time of her disappearance, she wore a light blue or pink long-sleeved shirt with jeans.

Multiple agencies took part in the search for her, including the Marin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team and the California Rescue Dog Association.

