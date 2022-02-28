Missing toddler Jacob Jardine is found safe after Bay Area Amber Alert

Missing 2-year-old Jacob Jardine has been found, authorities announced.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that a Sunnyvale patrol officer found Jacob inside the brown 2008 Buick Enclave about 4 miles from where he was reportedly taken in that vehicle.

"He appears to be unharmed and healthy," the department said, adding that Jacob was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities hadn't specified whether anyone responsible for Jacob's disappearance had been found.

According to Sunnyvale police, Jacob Jardine was inside an SUV parked on the 500 block of North Mathilda Avenue at 3:51 a.m., while his mother unloaded groceries from the vehicle. When she returned to the SUV, she discovered it had been stolen by an unknown suspect with Jacob still inside.