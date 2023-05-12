Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on lockdown amid report of gun on campus

ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 12, 2023, 11:17AM
Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa is on lockdown due to a report of a student with a gun on campus, officials said.

Police responding to the incident are on site and no one had been injured, Lt. Christopher Mahurin, a spokesperson for the Santa Rosa Police Department, said just after 11 a.m.

The school went into lock down around 10:55 a.m., he said.

Principal Laurie Fong sent a message to parents Friday through ParentSquare that a student reported to have a gun ran into classroom 72, which was filled with some students and teachers.

“Right now, I am receiving as much info as they can get me and I will post again,” Fong said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

