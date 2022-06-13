More Sonoma County election results could come Monday

Another round of election results for Sonoma County could be coming Monday, but may not provide any definitive outcomes for several tight races still pending from the June 7 primary.

The county’s elections office has roughly 55,000 ballots left to process, Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said Monday morning.

“The process takes time, we’re making sure that we do things properly,” Proto said.

Proto added that she expects a small update late Monday.

Election officials had counted 72,403 ballots as of Friday evening, bringing voter turnout to 23.82%. With remaining ballots left to be counted, Proto said she expects turnout will reach over 40%.

There are 304,008 registered voters in the county.

With the early results, races for Sonoma County Sheriff, County Superintendent of Schools and Superior Court judge remain too close to call and could end up in a November runoff.

The elections office is aiming to process the majority of ballots this week, but Proto said some of those races may not be decided until the office can certify the results. The state allows the county 30 days to certify the results, but Proto said it would not take that long.

The race for 2nd District Supervisor has yet to be called.

Friday’s results show Supervisor David Rabbitt holds nearly a 9 percentage point lead over his closest opponent Blake Hooper. Rabbitt received 58.61% of 13,108 votes and Hooper had 36.20%.

Rabbitt’s current standing would clear the 50%-plus-one threshold to avoid a runoff, and his margin over Hooper is wide enough that the race would have to see a dramatic change in outstanding returns to force a November head-to-head.

But Hooper’s team is committed to waiting out the rest of the results.

The “campaign is letting the process play out,” Josh Hooper, Hooper’s campaign manager, said Friday.

The June 7 primary marked the Sonoma County’s first wide-scale roll-out of its Voters Choice Act election model, which swapped assigned, precinct-based polling stations for centers able to accommodate voters from anywhere in the county.

The centers also opened days early to allow more early-voting options.

Proto said the roll-out “went well.”

“We had people express that they liked being able to vote anywhere,” Proto said. “Definitely had lower turnout on the early days which we expected but those formulas are set by the legislature.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.