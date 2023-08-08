More than 1,600 PG&E customers without power Tuesday morning in Santa Rosa, Larkfield-Wikiup

The customers lost power due to a failure which began about 7 a.m., according to the company’s online outage center.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 8, 2023, 8:17AM
Updated 40 minutes ago

About 1,640 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in portions of northeast Santa Rosa are without power Tuesday morning.

A failure knocked out power starting about 7:02 a.m. to multiple homes in areas such as Montecito Avenue, Chanate Road, Wallace Road and Foothill Ranch Road.

PG&E crews are currently assessing the cause and the company estimates power will be restored by 9:15 a.m., according to the PG&E outage center.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.