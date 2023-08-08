About 1,640 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in portions of northeast Santa Rosa are without power Tuesday morning.

A failure knocked out power starting about 7:02 a.m. to multiple homes in areas such as Montecito Avenue, Chanate Road, Wallace Road and Foothill Ranch Road.

PG&E crews are currently assessing the cause and the company estimates power will be restored by 9:15 a.m., according to the PG&E outage center.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.