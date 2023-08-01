More than 2,100 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in west Sonoma County are without power Tuesday morning after a power failure.

The failure began about 9:29 a.m. and affected 2,105 customers in an area that stretches from north of Camp Meeker to Valley Ford and from west of Sebastopol to east of Bodega Bay, according to the PG&E outage center.

A distribution line was flipped off after something triggered the enhanced power line safety setting, which turns off power within one tenth of a second after an object touches an energized line in an area with high fire risk, PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland said.

Crews do not yet know what triggered the setting. Most of the time, McFarland said, it involves vegetation, such as falling tree branches.

Helicopters are patrolling the line to make sure it is clear before power is restored, which is anticipated to be around 1:30 p.m.

