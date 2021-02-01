More wet weather headed to Sonoma County

Rain and a pickup in winds expected to arrive in the North Bay Monday call for extra caution on slick roads, but without the same heightened risk of flooding or debris flow that accompanied the prior week’s atmospheric river, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is more of your run-of-the-mill midwinter type of storm system,” weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson said Monday.

From mid-Monday into Tuesday, Sonoma County’s urban areas are forecast to see anywhere from half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain. The coastal range could see up to an inch more than that, Peterson said, while the highest peaks in the northeast could see over 2 inches of rainfall.

Increased wind speeds, still well below those seen during last week’s atmospheric river, will accompany the rain. Gusts are expected to peak around 40 mph, meteorologists said.

Winds are forecast to taper off by early Tuesday morning, Peterson said.

While the risk of debris flow in burn scars is low during this storm system, Peterson said, residents may notice some nuisance flooding in low-lying areas due to the high saturation of soils throughout the past week.

Later in the week, the National Weather Service forecasts dry winds picking up around Wednesday. But Peterson said the recent rains will keep the Bay Area protected from fire risk.

“Everything’s green,” he said. “Fuels are not prone to burn. You might want to mention this coming, but there’s near zero concern.”

