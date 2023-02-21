A woman and her infant son were killed, and a teenager was hospitalized with major injuries, after a suspected DUI driver crashed head-on Monday night into an SUV in rural Northern California, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Highway 20 near the town of Sutter, where a 2021 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV, the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office said in a news release.

The pickup truck, driven by 43-year-old Francisco Jauregui of Yuba City, was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 near Acacia Avenue when it veered into westbound traffic, according to the CHP.

The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old Colusa woman, died in the crash along with her 16-month-old son, CHP officials wrote. Another passenger in the SUV, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Jauregui attempted to flee the scene of the crash on foot before being detained by CHP officers, according to the news release.

Officers determined Jauregui’s blood alcohol concentration to be more than double the legal limit, authorities said.

Jauregui, who is being treated at a hospital for moderate injuries, was arrested and will face charges including DUI causing serious injury or death, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, two counts of child endangerment and charges related to evading officers, according to the CHP. He will be booked into jail following release from the hospital.

Identification of the deceased victims will be handled by the coroner’s unit of the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.