Mother of Santa Rosa toddler who died after ingesting fentanyl surrenders to officials

A Santa Rosa woman accused of causing the death of her 15-month-old daughter, who authorities say died after ingesting fentanyl the woman was allegedly using, was behind bars Monday.

Madison Bernard, 23, surrendered to authorities at the Sonoma County Superior Courthouse in Santa Rosa around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Authorities had been looking for Bernard since Aug. 4 when she failed to attend a court appearance. Where officials believe she has been over the past four days was not available Monday.

Sonoma County jail records show Bernard is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

She and her boyfriend, Evan Frostick, are charged with murder and child cruelty in the May 9 death of their daughter, Charlotte.

Last month, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office determined Charlotte died from “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

According to the coroner’s report, Bernard used fentanyl and went to sleep while drugs and paraphernalia were on the bed she shared with Charlotte inside their apartment.

Investigators believe Charlotte ingested the fentanyl by touching it and then possibly put her hands into her mouth or on her eyes.

Bernard and Frostick were arrested May 9 but authorities released them days later pending further investigation into Charlotte’s cause of death.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 4 and both defendants were scheduled to appear in court that day.

Frostick, who was present, was scheduled for a plea hearing Thursday. An arrest warrant was issued for Bernard.

Frostick is being represented by the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether Bernard has a defense attorney.

