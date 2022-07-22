Motorcyclist dies in crash near Bixby Bridge in Big Sur

A Northern California man was killed in a crash near Big Sur's legendary Bixby Bridge on Monday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol spokesperson Jessica Madueno told SFGATE that the crash took place at around 3 p.m. on Highway 1 just north of the bridge.

The man was traveling southbound on the highway on a 2009 Harley-Davidson north of the bridge when he apparently lost control of the motorcycle. He entered the northbound lane of the highway and crashed into a 2018 Honda Clarity being driven by a 51-year-old Richmond woman, Madueno said.

The motorcyclist, who is from Citrus Valley, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash, according to documents provided by CHP. The woman driving the Honda was uninjured and did not require hospitalization.

Neither the CHP nor the Monterey County Coroner's Office have identified the deceased; his identity will be made public when his next of kin is notified by the coroner's office. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this case.

The California Highway Patrol's Monterey offices are investigating the crash. Anyone with information should contact CHP at 831-770-8000.

