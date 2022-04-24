Motorcyclist dies in Santa Rosa crash after high-speed chase

A motorcyclist hit a telephone pole and died Sunday morning in Santa Rosa after he fled a traffic stop and led officers on a chase that was canceled because of dangerous speeds, authorities said.

The incident began at about 3:10 a.m., when California Highway Patrol officers saw the motorcyclist speeding on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, according to a report from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The motorcyclist got off the freeway at Baker Avenue and CHP officers tried to pull him over at Flower Avenue, but he kept going, the report said.

The officers chased him for about a mile, until they canceled the pursuit near the intersection of Petaluma Hill Road and Yolanda Avenue “due to the high rate of speed and the danger to the public's safety,” according to Santa Rosa police.

At about 3:15 a.m., police learned that the man had crashed into a telephone pole in the area of Petaluma Hill Road and Old Petaluma Hill Road, according to the police report.

The crash was reported by a 911 caller, according to the police report.

The man had been thrown about 200 feet from his motorcycle and was severely injured. Police and paramedics tried to treat him but he died at the scene, police said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Authorities did not identify the motorcyclist on Sunday morning.

Santa Rosa police are asking anyone with information to call Investigator Mike Mieger at 707-543-3636.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.