A 22-year-old Petaluma man was injured after he did a “wheelie” in the roadway and struck a minivan Tuesday night, police said.

Petaluma Sgt. Walt Spiller said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Western Avenue “riding recklessly” at 5:46 p.m. near Fair Street in Petaluma when he broadsided the minivan. He was taken to a nearby hospital following the collision.

“He was taken to the hospital with pretty major injuries, including broken bones,” Spiller said. “He is expected to recover.”

No names are being released at this time, he said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, he said, “or we’d be having a different conversation.”

The man’s injuries might have been worse if the minivan driver hadn’t been alert and drove defensively, he said.

“He (the minivan driver) knew it was coming,” Spiller said. “The unsafe action of the motorcyclist was the cause of this collision, for sure.”

Western Avenue was temporarily closed to traffic. The crash remains under investigation.

