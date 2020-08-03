Subscribe

Motorcyclist killed in Highway 101 crash near Cloverdale identified

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2020, 3:18PM
A motorcyclist who died Saturday in a collision with a car on Highway 101 near Cloverdale has been identified as 30-year-old Robert Soares of Lakeport.

Soares was headed south on the highway around 1:15 p.m. north of Dutcher Creek Road when a Volvo in front of him drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a guardrail, then veered back across both lanes of traffic.

Soares could not avoid hitting the back of the Volvo, according to the CHP. He died at the scene.

The Volvo driver, a 51-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

CHP Officer David DeRutte said it did not appear that either man was speeding or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

