Motorcyclist killed in Highway 101 crash near Cloverdale identified

A motorcyclist who died Saturday in a collision with a car on Highway 101 near Cloverdale has been identified as 30-year-old Robert Soares of Lakeport.

Soares was headed south on the highway around 1:15 p.m. north of Dutcher Creek Road when a Volvo in front of him drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a guardrail, then veered back across both lanes of traffic.

Soares could not avoid hitting the back of the Volvo, according to the CHP. He died at the scene.

The Volvo driver, a 51-year-old man, wasn’t injured.

CHP Officer David DeRutte said it did not appear that either man was speeding or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.