A 56-acre vineyard estate owned by the Moulds family is being sold for $25 million, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property includes three residences, a pool and an entertainment barn. The listing agent is Hillary Ryan, based in the St. Helena Sotheby's International Realty office.

Betsy Moulds and her late husband, Steve Moulds, of Moulds Family Vineyard purchased the property in 1998 and completed construction on the main house in 2002, Sotheby’s International Realty Marketing Director Alexa Weber said.

The property is being offered “off market” to provide some privacy for the Moulds family, Weber said, meaning that prospective buyers won’t find it on MLS Listings. “The only people that are aware of it are people we directly outreach to,” Weber said.

Designed by notable architects Ed Keiner and John Kasten, and crafted by builder Dale James and landscape architect Jack Chandler, the property boasts 7,766-square-feet of living space and an additional 7,322 square-feet of entertainment areas, according to the listing.

The estate’s main residence, a custom three-bedroom home, features vaulted ceilings, exposed wood beams and a great room that opens to a deck that can comfortably fit 100 guests, the listing said.

Weber noted that the property is being offered fully furnished, and every piece in the home was hand-selected by famed interior designer Erin Martin, who’s well-known in Napa Valley for her St. Helena showroom.

Surrounding the home, which is situated within the Oak Knoll District of the Napa Valley American Viticultural Area, is more than 9 acres of sustainably farmed cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc vineyards that the Moulds family harvested for their wine.

“The location is one of the premier areas for growing grapes in the Oak Knoll District,” the listing said. “Moderate, consistent temperatures year-round allow for maximum time on the vine before harvesting.”

For more information, go to sothebysrealty.com.