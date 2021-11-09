Subscribe

Mountain lion sighting prompts warning from Santa Rosa police

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 9, 2021, 9:11AM

Santa Rosa police urged residents in a neighborhood on the eastern side of the city to keep small pets inside Tuesday morning after a mountain lion was spotted.

The animal was seen by a resident in the area of Montgomery and Jacqueline drives, police said in a Nixle alert.

It was not lingering in the area and was not acting aggressively, police said.

