Police spotted a mountain lion in Cotati Thursday morning after residents reported sightings of the animal in the city and possibly in Petaluma, authorities said.

The Cotati Police Department and a wildlife firm responded about 6 a.m. to reports of a large cat in a neighborhood off Myrtle Avenue potentially moving toward the L section of Rohnert Park, according to a Cotati Police Department Nixle.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6932838&lat=38.3216049&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Responding officers spotted the animal, which immediately took off, Cotati Police Sgt. Paul Goodin said.

Authorities continued a “lengthy search” for about one hour but did not locate the cat again, Goodin said.

Police are unsure if the mountain lion is the same one that was reported seen early Thursday in Petaluma.

Multiple residents reported about 12:15 a.m. seeing a mountain lion at a “close distance” in the 1300 block of North McDowell Boulevard, the Petaluma Police Department said in a Nixle alert.

Authorities said it was moving from the Home2 Suites by Hilton Petaluma Hotel, at 1205 Redwood Way, across a parking lot to nearby closed stores.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.66809&lat=38.27176&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Petaluma police officers and animal control “saturated” the area to search for the cat, but were unsuccessful.

Police issued a Nixle alert 12:53 a.m., asking residents to avoid the area. They issued a second statement at 1:46 a.m., telling people they could return to the area but “remain aware of their surroundings.”

Local law enforcement agencies said that if anyone sees the animal, they should call 911.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.