Power outage hits downtown Santa Rosa
A power outage briefly left 3,256 PG&E customers in downtown Santa Rosa in the dark Friday morning, according to the utility.
The outage began at 8:06 a.m. As of 9:15 a.m, PG&E had restored power to all but 348 customers, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.
The Saint Rose neighborhood, businesses along Mendocino Avenue downtown and some of the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood were all impacted, according to a PG&E power outage map.
Crews were assessing the cause of the outage and the utility predicted a restoration time of 10:45 a.m for the remaining customers without electricity, according to PG&E’s website.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88
Andrew Graham
City of Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat
As Sonoma County's largest city, Santa Rosa’s policy, politics, crime, and economy affect the lives of North Bay residents inside city limits and beyond in ways both obvious and unseen. I aim to document those impacts and give voice to city residents.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: