Power outage hits downtown Santa Rosa

A power outage briefly left 3,256 PG&E customers in downtown Santa Rosa in the dark Friday morning, according to the utility.

The outage began at 8:06 a.m. As of 9:15 a.m, PG&E had restored power to all but 348 customers, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

The Saint Rose neighborhood, businesses along Mendocino Avenue downtown and some of the Santa Rosa Junior College neighborhood were all impacted, according to a PG&E power outage map.

Crews were assessing the cause of the outage and the utility predicted a restoration time of 10:45 a.m for the remaining customers without electricity, according to PG&E’s website.

