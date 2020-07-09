Multi-car crash snarls traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Rosa

A messy three-vehicle crash snarled traffic on northbound Highway 101 north of the downtown Santa Rosa exit in the middle of the Thursday morning commute, but the California Highway Patrol said injuries appeared minor.

First reports came in around 7:10 a.m. of a vehicle on the shoulder smoking. Then others reported a truck on its side and a Volkswagen sedan on the shoulder as well.

Witnesses told the CHP the truck had overturned and spilled roofing nails scattered across the lanes.

When CHP units arrived, they found a red Nissan pickup along the road facing the wrong direction and a white Toyota on its side down the embankment, which was difficult to access. A white Chevrolet sedan was smoking.

Ultimately, it appeared three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

An ambulance took one person to Kaiser Permanente Hospital, but injuries appeared minor, according to the CHP.

Between the crash, CHP cars, fire and rescue personnel and tow trucks, traffic was severely impacted and expected to be slowed for much of the morning.

A crew was also called to sweep up the nails in the roadway.

The CHP cleared the incident around 8:30 a.m.

