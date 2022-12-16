Multiple individuals broke into and stole items from a Santa Rosa dispensary Thursday morning in the second burglary of a cannabis distribution site this week, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were dispatched around 3:50 a.m. Thursday to a business in the 3100 block of Coffey Lane after multiple motion detector alarms were activated, according to a CivicReady alert.

When officers arrived, they saw the business’ front gate and doors had been forced open.

Police conducted a search of the area but no suspects were located. A crowbar was found near the front doors, which officers believed was used to pry them open, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Several cannabis products — which police did not specify — were stolen from the business.

Surveillance video from the business later revealed that about four vehicles, a newer model gray Mercedes sedan, a newer model white sedan and two white SUVs, arrived at about 3:40 a.m. outside the business, according to the alert.

Eight to 10 suspects exited the vehicles, stole the items, returned to the vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

The individuals were described by police as men who wore masks that covered portions of their face, gloves and hoodies. Most of them appeared to be about 16 to 25 years old.

Police believe the incident is related to a Tuesday morning burglary at a dispensary in the 1800 block of Empire Industrial Court in Santa Rosa because of the similar way suspects forced entry and being only a half-mile from one another, Mahurin said.

Footage from security cameras there revealed about six to eight individuals pulled up to the cannabis distribution business about 3 a.m. in two vehicles, a gray Mercedes sedan with tinted windows and a white Chevrolet SUV.

When Santa Rosa police arrived, they saw that some exteriors doors had been pried open and suspects had crashing a vehicle into a roll-up door, which led to a warehouse.

Multiple items were stolen from the business, Mahurin said.

The surrounding businesses at Empire Industrial Court, including a mechanic shop, suffered vandalism to their facilities, but no items were stolen, Mahurin said.

The individuals at the Tuesday burglary were also wearing masks, gloves and hoodies and had similar features to those seen in the surveillance footage at the other dispensary, Mahurin said.

Police are still searching for the suspects. No arrests have been made in either case, Mahurin said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to assist with the investigation to contact the department through its online Tip Line at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for any information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

.