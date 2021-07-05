Multiple people injured in reported shooting in southwest Santa Rosa

If you have more information about the reported shooting, including photos and video you are comfortable sharing for publication, contact online@pressdemocrat.com.

Multiple people were injured in a reported shooting early Monday morning on a street in southwest Santa Rosa that had been jammed with Fourth of July revelers in the hours before midnight.

About 12:12 a.m., police received a 911 call reporting gunfire in the area near Beachwood Drive at Myrtlewood Drive, in the neighborhood just west of Highway 101 and north of Hearn Avenue.

Police radio traffic and witnesses at the scene indicated up to four people were injured by gunshots and one of the victims was said to have died.

Police officials at the scene would not confirm initial details and a spokesman for the Santa Rosa Police Department was not immediately available to answer questions about the incident.

At least two of the victims were taken to a Santa Rosa hospital, according to emergency radio traffic.

Police cordoned off the area near the 1500 block of Beachwood Drive, south of Barham Avenue, and investigators began interviewing witnesses.

Illegal fireworks are launched on Beachwood dr. in southwest Santa Rosa, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

Hours earlier, hundreds of holiday revelers, including children, had been in the area celebrating and taking in unsanctioned fireworks displays. The street early Monday was heavily littered with spent fireworks.

Police were looking for silver sedan, described as an Audi, that was suspected to have been involved.

Check back for updates on this developing story.