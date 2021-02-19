Subscribe

Mysterious string of lights spotted in Bay Area sky

AMY GRAFF
SFGATE
February 19, 2021, 8:49AM
Updated 56 minutes ago

A mysterious string of lights appeared Thursday in the predawn sky over the greater Bay Area.

KRON reported that residents from Santa Clara to Pittsburg to Vallejo spotted the lights — lined up in a row and moving like a train — around 5:30 a.m.

"So did I just witness an alien squad or some random lights in the sky #BayArea," wrote one Twitter user.

Turns out the lights were not an alien spacecraft.

KRON's news anchor James Fletcher did some detective work and found Elon Musk was responsible for the spectacular show in the sky.

Musk's company SpaceX launched the Starlink satellites Feb. 15 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 booster lofted 60 Starlink satellites into the atmosphere.

These satellites are "60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites," according to the company, and can provide communication service to remote, underserved areas.

Made from reflective material, the satellites can become visible when the sunlight strikes them in the hours just after sunset or before sunrise, according to the International Astronomical Union.

The union and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory have both expressed concern in the past over the satellites being too bright and causing problems for astronomers.

"The organisation, in general, embraces the principle of a dark and radio-quiet sky as not only essential to advancing our understanding of the Universe of which we are a part, but also as a resource for all humanity and for the protection of nocturnal wildlife," the union said in a statement posted online. "We do not yet understand the impact of thousands of these visible satellites scattered across the night sky and despite their good intentions, these satellite constellations may threaten both."

SFGATE reached out to SpaceX for this story and didn't hear back.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Sonoma County Gazette