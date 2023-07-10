Napa County paragliding crash sends 1 to area hospital

One person suffered major injuries in a reported paragliding crash Saturday afternoon on the shore of Lake Berryessa in Napa County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paragliding is a sport in which the pilot sits in a harness and is suspended by a curved fabric wing. There is no engine and steering is done by pulling handles.

Specific details about the crash and the injured paraglider were not immediately available Sunday.

Officials did, however, say that emergency personnel from the CalFire station at Spanish Flat on Knoxville Road were dispatched at 12:32 p.m. to a medical emergency call at the lake.

According to a post made on the official Facebook page of the CHP-Golden Gate Division Air Operations, firefighters called for help from that agency shortly after their arrival at 12:35 p.m.

The CHP helicopter, H-32, arrived at 12:53, according to CalFire.

The helicopter, headed to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, left the shore with the patient at 1:12 p.m.

