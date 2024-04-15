Police: No arrests yet in Napa double homicide

Arrests have not yet been made after two females were shot to death Saturday near downtown Napa, police said, the first homicide in the city since 2022.

The females were 17 and 19 years old, Napa Police Department said in a news release Monday. Police said the two knew one another and have family in Napa.

An autopsy will be performed later this week and authorities may able to identify the two as early as Thursday, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Napa police found the two victims just after 8:10 p.m. down an embankment in the 400 block of Riverside Drive, between Laurel and Oak streets, along the Napa River. They were near a ramp leading to a boat dock, just north of a maritime learning program building.

Each had at least one gunshot wound, officials said. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A black compact sedan was seen leaving the scene, according to officials. Police said no further details about what led to the shooting would be released as they cited the ongoing investigation.

Investigators said Monday, however, they believe this to be “an isolated incident that is not a random shooting” and no area businesses were involved.

Lt. Chris Pacheco said Sunday there was “no indication of any threat to public safety.”

This marks the first homicide in the city of Napa since 2022.

Anyone with information about the shooting or events leading up to it can contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

