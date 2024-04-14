Napa shooting: 2 killed on Riverside Drive

Two women were fatally shot Saturday night in Napa, police said.

According to a news release issued early Sunday, shortly after 8 p.m. Napa police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

Responding officers found the wounded women in the street, which is just south of Napa’s center, officials said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.28214739755326&lat=38.29170194168257&z=15">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Each of the women had suffered at least one gunshot.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene were not able to revive one of the women, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was rush to an area hospital, where she later died.

The Napa County Major Crimes team is investigating the shooting.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dustin Dodd at 707-257-9568 or ddodd@cityofnapa.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.