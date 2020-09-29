Napa Valley braces for intense firefight as Calistoga, Angwin evacuate

Napa Valley felt under siege Tuesday as out of control wildfires forced more evacuations of entire communities.

All Angwin residents were ordered to leave before noon as flames from the Glass fire threatened the small hamlet. Fire engines and law enforcement vehicles raced through deserted streets.

For many, it was the second time they have fled fire in two months, after being threatened by the lightning-sparked Hennessey fire last month.

The parking lot of the city's hub, which includes a grocery and hardware stores, was packed with vehicles. The stores were closed.

Devastation in the Deer Park hamlet bordering Angwin is extensive, with a number of homes destroyed.

Calistoga to the northwest also felt eerily quiet. Normally the tourist town of 5,000 would be bustling with harvest traffic and visitors. Not so on Tuesday after orders came late Monday for residents to leave.

The northern end of Napa Valley looked to have among the heaviest fire activity late Monday and into Tuesday, with authorities worried about fire backing down into more settled areas amid a reversal in winds, which are now expected out of the west.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.