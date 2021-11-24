Subscribe

Nashelly Chavez: Subscribers’ support allows me to chronicle important issues

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 24, 2021, 11:17AM
Updated 3 hours ago

To read more thank-you notes from Press Democrat staff, go here.

When my family and I landed in Petaluma in the early 1990s from Mexico, it would have been impossible for us to know how lucky we’d be to call Sonoma County home.

This community is where my sister and I were raised and received most of our formal education, and where my parents have built stable careers. It’s also been the setting for some of my fondest memories.

Nearly a quarter-century after arriving, I’m grateful life has allowed me to return to Sonoma County to work as a reporter for The Press Democrat, where I’ve had the privilege of covering diversity, equity and inclusion issues over the past seven months after a 2 ½-year stint on the criminal justice beat at the paper.

Continued support from subscribers and the community of my work and that of my colleagues has allowed me to chronicle some of our region’s most pressing issues centered around identity, belonging and representation. It is a pivotal time for our county, where we continue to reckon with the impacts of last summer’s police accountability protests, natural disasters and housing affordability issues.

It’s also allowed me to chart a path forward for more in-depth coverage of these issues, and new ones still on the horizon in 2022.

For that, I say thanks.

Nashelly Chavez

Race, diversity and inclusion reporter

To read more thank-you notes from Press Democrat staff, go here.

Nashelly Chavez

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, The Press Democrat 

Who calls the North Bay home and how do their backgrounds, socioeconomic status and other factors shape their experiences? What cultures, traditions and religions are celebrated where we live? These are the questions that drive me as I cover diversity, equity and inclusion in Sonoma County and beyond.   

 

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette