National Weather Service issues big-wave alert for Sonoma Coast

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 24, 2020, 10:37AM
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards alert for west- and northwest-facing beaches from Thursday evening through midday Friday.

Breaking wages of up to 20 feet and an increased risk of rip currents are expected.

The alert begins at 5 p.m. Thursday and runs through 2 p.m. Friday.

It includes beaches from Sonoma County south through Monterey County.

Authorities recommend staying off jetties, never turning your back on the ocean and keeping an eye on your pets.

