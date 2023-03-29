Swollen small streams could flood, impeding roadways, as rainfall continues through Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologists warned, issuing a flood advisory through 4 p.m. for much of Sonoma County.

Flooding is likely to be minor and occur in low-lying areas around central Sonoma County. The advisory named Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Forestville and Graton as locations likely to experience flooding.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, flood gauge reports indicated Green Valley Creek, which parallels Martinelli Road between Highway 116 and River Road, was in minor flood stage. Nearby Mark West Creek was also in minor flood stage around Mirabel Park.

The weather service warned drivers not to take on flooded roads, following a winter of heavy rains that have led to deaths around the state, including that of a woman whose car was washed away in January in Sonoma County.

