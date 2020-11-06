National Weather Service issues wind, high surf advisory for Sonoma County, Bay Area

Sonoma County is under a wind advisory through 10 a.m. Friday, the National Weather Service said, followed by a high surf advisory that will last through midnight.

“We were expecting some gusty winds,” said meteorologist Anna Schneider. Thursday, the National Weather Service said winds were not expected to trigger an advisory, but speeds overnight indicated that the arrival of a storm system from the northwest made things “initially gustier than expected.”

Winds early Friday morning knocked out at least one transformer in Guerneville, sparking a fire around 2:52 a.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher.

Neighbors had put the fire out by the time a Sonoma County Fire crew arrived.

A second fire that burned an abandoned structure in the 14000 block of Mill Street, was not related to the wind event, said Rob Bisori, battalion chief with the Sonoma County Fire District. That fire made it about 50 feet from the structure it burned before firefighters stopped it.

“The humidity was up, so that really helped,” Bisori said.

The National Weather Service also issued a high surf advisory related to the wind event, which will be in place in Sonoma County Friday from 2 p.m. until midnight, Schneider said.

Breakers along the Sonoma County coast are expected to reach heights of 18 to 22 feet.

People visiting the beach Friday should use extreme caution.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.