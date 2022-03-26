National Weather Service predicts rain to return to Northern California Sunday night

Santa Rosa could get as much as an inch of rain beginning Sunday night and lasting through Monday as a weather system looks poised to deliver at least some precipitation at the tail end of a dry winter.

The National Weather Service predicted an incoming system will bring the heaviest rainfalls to the California Central Coast but should deliver measurable amounts of rainfall throughout the Bay Area including Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa could get anywhere from half an inch to an inch, and Cloverdale the same, according to the NWS’s predictions Saturday morning.

We're still on track for rain across the area on Sunday night into Monday. Highest totals along the Central Coast but looks like we'll all get something from this one. Keep that umbrella handy and prepare for slower commute times on Monday! #cawx pic.twitter.com/Vt6yuSaXTA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 26, 2022

