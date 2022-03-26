Subscribe

National Weather Service predicts rain to return to Northern California Sunday night

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2022, 10:04AM
Santa Rosa could get as much as an inch of rain beginning Sunday night and lasting through Monday as a weather system looks poised to deliver at least some precipitation at the tail end of a dry winter.

The National Weather Service predicted an incoming system will bring the heaviest rainfalls to the California Central Coast but should deliver measurable amounts of rainfall throughout the Bay Area including Sonoma County.

Santa Rosa could get anywhere from half an inch to an inch, and Cloverdale the same, according to the NWS’s predictions Saturday morning.

