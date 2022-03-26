National Weather Service predicts rain to return to Northern California Sunday night
Santa Rosa could get as much as an inch of rain beginning Sunday night and lasting through Monday as a weather system looks poised to deliver at least some precipitation at the tail end of a dry winter.
The National Weather Service predicted an incoming system will bring the heaviest rainfalls to the California Central Coast but should deliver measurable amounts of rainfall throughout the Bay Area including Sonoma County.
Santa Rosa could get anywhere from half an inch to an inch, and Cloverdale the same, according to the NWS’s predictions Saturday morning.
You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com.
Andrew Graham
Business enterprise and investigations, The Press Democrat
I dig into businesses, utility companies and nonprofits to learn how their actions, or inactions, impact the lives of North Bay residents. I’m looking to dive deep into public utilities, labor struggles and real estate deals. I try to approach my work with the journalism axioms of giving voice to the voiceless, comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable in mind.
