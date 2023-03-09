NBC’s “Today” show will get a taste of the best of Sonoma County when it tapes from the region in April.

The show will spend two days, April 20 and April 21, celebrating the county’s local artisans, wine and culinary offerings and hosting a wellness program for fans, according to a news release from the popular New York City-based morning program.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I8mAwaD3owQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The event, sponsored by Sonoma County Tourism, will open April 20, with a taping of the third hour of the “Today“ program, featuring on-air talents Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer.

The taping will take place, at a time to be determined, outdoors at St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, according to Sonoma County Tourism CEO Claudia Vecchio. Fans are encouraged to dress for the weather and bring posters. The taping will air the next day.

There is no cost to attend the taping, but registration is required. Register for the event at bit.ly/3ZCdYL1.

Following the Thursday taping, “Today” lifestyle contributor Jill Martin will host ‘Shop Sonoma County’ at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa at 5:30 p.m.

Martin and local small business owners will showcase brands familiar to locals as well as the show’s national audience.

The next day, the show hosts a daylong wellness program at Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor led by “Today” fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour, according to Vecchio.

Tickets to participate in the wellness program are $150, and VIP tickets, which includes the “Shop Sonoma County” showcase and the wellness program, are $250 at bit.ly/3ZCdYL1.

The Friday program is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. with a breakfast prepared using seasonal ingredients, and includes guided meditation and stretching, a guided walking tour of the grounds, a conversation between Martin and experts on mindfulness, a cooking demonstration where attendees cook along with “Today” co-host Dreyer and a local chef, and a closing rosé cocktail hour.

“The two-day experience will feature special wellness activities, healthy cooking and impactful conversations that will leave attendees feeling recharged, refreshed and inspired,” the show’s release said.

All tickets are currently available on a waitlist basis. More details will be emailed to attendees upon registration.