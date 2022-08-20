New book says Giuliani associate sought pardon for him after Jan. 6

An associate of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, tried to pass a message to Trump asking him to grant Giuliani a “general pardon” and the Presidential Medal of Freedom just after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a new book.

The associate, Maria Ryan, also pleaded for Giuliani to be paid for his services and sent a different note seeking tens of thousands of dollars for herself, according to the book, “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor,” by Andrew Kirtzman, who had covered Giuliani as a journalist. The New York Times obtained an advance copy of the book, which is set to be released next month.

Bernard Kerik, Giuliani’s close adviser and the New York City police commissioner for part of his time as mayor, stopped the letter from getting to Trump. And it is unclear if Giuliani, who helped lead the efforts to overturn the 2020 election but has repeatedly insisted he did not seek a pardon, was involved in the request.

“Dear Mr. President,” Ryan wrote in the letter, dated Jan. 10, 2021, according to the book, “I tried to call you yesterday to talk about business. The honorable Rudy Giuliani has worked 24/7 on the voter fraud issues. He has led a team of lawyers, data analysts and investigators.”

Ryan, who co-hosts a radio show with Giuliani, made clear in the note that he was facing financial troubles.

“He needs to be paid for his services,” Ryan wrote. She said she had given an invoice to Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, via Katherine Friess, a lawyer working with Kerik.

She then brought up the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying: “Mr. Giuliani rarely asks for anything for himself. He is praying you present him with this on Friday, January 15 or Monday the 19.”

The final item in her letter was “general pardon.”

The letter was left with Friess, according to the book. Kerik, appalled by the requests, then intercepted it, Kirtzman wrote.

Ryan and a lawyer for Giuliani did not respond to an email seeking comment.