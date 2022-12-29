A new California law that will provide public colleges and universities in the state with greater access to opioid overdose reversal medications, such as naloxone, as part of an enhanced student campus safety program, will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

The new law is aimed at raising campus awareness of the dangers of opioid use, addiction and the potential for student overdoses.

Senate Bill 367, known as the Campus Opioid Safety Act, will require community colleges and California state universities to provide opioid prevention information and resources as part of established campus orientations.

“Many overdose deaths can be prevented with naloxone, a life-saving drug that's available to many colleges and universities at no cost,” Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state’s public health officer, said in a statement.

“Some colleges already make naloxone and overdose education a top priority, and our goal is to continue supporting them while also breaking additional barriers and stigma that may be preventing us from talking about overdose and keeping students alive,” Aragón said.

Between 2016 and 2022, there were 49 deaths from drug overdose among college age — 18 to 24 years old — Sonoma County residents, according to the latest Sonoma County public health data.

These drug overdose deaths increased from four in 2016 to 11 in 2020, but fell to six in 2021 and five in 2022. Data for 2022 covers the period through Dec. 28 and considered preliminary, officials said.

Of the 49 deaths, nearly 70% were male, about 82% were residents of Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Sonoma Valley and the Cotati/Petaluma/Penngrove region. Two deaths were of people considered unhoused.

Officials said 42 of the 49 deaths involved opioids — more specifically, 29 involved fentanyl — and 88% of the deaths were classified as unintentional while 6% were classified as suicide. Three of the deaths are pending classification.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said students at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University will benefit from the Campus Opioid Safety Act.

“Opioid overdose deaths are tragic, especially among young people,” Mase said. “Anything that we can do to provide education and access to overdose reversal medication such as naloxone will help save lives.”

The new law requires the governing board of each community college district and the trustees of California State University to require campus health centers seek state authorization to distribute dosages of a federally approved opioid overdose reversal medication.

Campuses are expected to collaborate with campus-based and community-based recovery advocacy organizations to provide relevant educational and preventative information. The medication will be supplied to campuses free of charge.

Officials at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University could not be immediately reached Wednesday.

