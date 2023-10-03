What: Author Georgeanne Brennan and photographer Robert Holmes will discuss and sign the new cookbook, “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines.”

The city of Sonoma is filled with history, but it’s sometimes the footnotes of history that are most surprising.

Such as this: In the late 1800s, the first pistachio trees planted in California were planted in Sonoma. This happened during a period of prolific global plant and seed expeditions, when pioneering nurserymen would find specimens abroad, then try to find the right temperature and soil to grow them here.

“Sonoma has a long, hot, dry summer and then the chill of the winter,” said Georgeanne Brennan, whose cookbook, “Pistachio: Savory & Sweet Recipes Inspired by World Cuisines,” co-written with Barbara Bryant, was published last week.

With the favorably hot summers and chilly winters, Sonoma County seemed the perfect place for pistachios to thrive. They did not, Brennan said.

Brennan, who lives on a small farm in Winters, will be at Copperfield’s in Petaluma next week along with Robert Holmes, the photographer for “Pistachio,” to talk about and sign copies of the book published by Petaluma-based Cameron & Co.

A James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, Brennan has published more than 30 cookbooks. She also produces a line of aperitifs she sells at L’Apero les Trois, a tasting bar in downtown Winters that she runs with Corinne Martinez, co-owner of Berryessa Gap Vineyards, and Nicole Salengo, Berryessa Gap’s winemaker.

“Pistachio” brims with more than 60 recipes. They represent a variety of cuisines in which pistachios play a part, most notably in the Mediterranean and Middle East, where pistachios have grown for thousands of years.

While the plants didn’t take to our climate in Sonoma County, they found their footing in the early 20th century in the Central Valley — Chico, in particular. The Kerman variety, named for a city in Iran, did particularly well, and plantings spread throughout the area’s hotter, drier climate.

Today, California is one of the world’s top producers of pistachios, second only to Iran.

The pistachio’s success in California is due in part to global politics. The first commercial crop of California pistachios was produced in 1976. Three years later, imports from Iran, including pistachios, were banned during the Iran hostage crisis and demand for California pistachios took off.

“All of a sudden, there was no competition. It allowed the California industry, which was growing anyway, (to) just kept growing. It was a confluence of the perfect moment,” said Brennan.

How to choose, use pistachios

Pistachios are typically harvested in late September and October, Brennan said. The new crop will begin appearing in markets within the next couple months.

Look for pistachios whose shells are slightly open, which indicates the nut inside is fully ripe. It’s that trait that makes it known as “the smiling nut” in Iran and throughout the Middle East.

When it comes to pistachios, most of us probably think first about dessert: pale green pistachio ice cream, pistachios layered in baklava or, for those who remember the Nixon years, that retro dessert called Watergate Cake.

The lime cheesecake with pistachio crust that graces the front of the cookbook earned its cover-girl placement not just because of its looks, according to Brennan.

“That is the best cheesecake I have ever had. Ever,” she said, noting the pistachio crust makes the dessert unusually delicious. “When you want to do something special, we want it to look pretty and taste good, and this definitely meets that bar. And you can make it the day before.”

For those who want to make baklava, Brennan said it can be a challenging dessert to make.

“Counting those layers and making it isn’t difficult, but you do have to stay focused,” she said. “The time I had a friend do it with me was so much better to have two people than just one. Make it with a friend, have a fun time and you can both keep track (of the layers).”

Savory uses

But pistachios can factor into so much more beyond dessert.

Local farmers’ markets are full of seasonal goods that make perfect partners with pistachios, according to Brennan.

“As we move into fall and into winter, they’re great with citrus and with the squashes. They’re just so pretty. Pistachios and pomegranates, they just automatically go together, both taste-wise and visually.”

She incorporates pistachios and pomegranates to dazzling effect in a recipe of roasted delicata squash with harissa yogurt. It’s a dish that’s elegant yet easy because the skins of delicata squash are edible, which means there’s no peeling necessary.

While simple enough for a weeknight side or a vegetarian main dish, it would also be right at home on the Thanksgiving table.