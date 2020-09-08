New evacuations ordered following flareup of Walbridge fire

A flareup on the Walbridge fire Monday night prompted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office to issue new evacuation orders and warnings for nearby residents.

The flareup was reported near Westside Road and Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Windsor, according to Redcom, the county’s fire and ambulance dispatch center.

Firefighters had stopped forward progress on the spot fire as of 10 p.m. Monday, a Cal Fire notice said.

Residents south of Mill Creek Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Westside Road and east of Palmer Creek Road were told to evacuate their homes immediately, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced in a 10:09 p.m. Nixle alert. The area is known as Zone 2E4 in the county’s evacuation zone map.

An evacuation warning was also in place for Zone 1D5, an area north of the Russian River, east of Armstrong Woods Road, west of Westside Road and south of Sweetwater Springs Road, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A map of Sonoma County’s current evacuation warnings and orders is available at this link.