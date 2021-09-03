New Healdsburg bar in the works

Two of the four original Duke’s Spirited Cocktails partners are dusting off their shakers in preparation for the opening of Lo & Behold, a new restaurant and bar located just south of the Healdsburg Plaza.

Laura Sanfilippo and Tara Heffernon, longtime Healdsburg bartenders, along with new business partner and chef Sean Raymond Kelley, have taken over the former Mateo’s Cocina Latina space, just blocks from Duke’s. Chef Mateo Granados closed his restaurant July 26.

Sanfilippo, Heffernon and co-founders Cappy Sorentino and Steven Maduro left Duke’s and the then-yet-to-open Burdock Bar unexpectedly in April in a business decision that cut ties with founding investor David Ducommon. Duke’s became popular as home to mixology masters who played with the flavors, spirits and produce of Sonoma County in creative ways. Burdock opened with new staff in June.

Sanfilippo said she and Heffernon didn’t have clear plans after departing Duke’s, but when Granados’ space became available, they jumped at the opportunity and scrambled to create a business plan and find investors. The Lo & Behold team raised $750,000 from family, friends and patrons, Sanfilippo said.

“We have always admired this historic building with the huge open ceiling and skylights, but the huge back patio surrounded with built-in cement raised beds sealed the deal for us,” Heffernon said.

Also attractive is this trendy southern end of Healdsburg, where bakery superstar Quail and Condor recently opened, along with live music venue Elephant in the Room, the forthcoming Maison Wine Bar and the Mill District’s luxury residences.

“We see our little strip as a new dining and drinking destination, and we cannot wait to collaborate with our friends and neighbors,” Heffernon said.

In a twist of fate, the new business is also just across the street from Spoonbar, where Sanfilippo and Heffernon hatched their plan for Duke’s with Sorentino and Maduro.

“It’s been a wild trip around the block. We’re coming full circle,” Sanfilippo said.

Since the four business partners went their separate ways, Sorentino and Maduro have focused on developing canned cocktail brands. While not involved in Lo & Behold, they may become occasional guest bartenders, Sanfilippo said.

Chef Kelley brings a new culinary perspective to the team. The creator of the original Burdock menu, he will expand the lunch, dinner, brunch and after-hour restaurant options at Lo & Behold. A sample menu included elevated versions of familiar fare like mac ‘n cheese with cheddar, white miso and panko; steamed pork dumplings; flatbread with raclette; smoked duck; and a Southern shrimp boil.

Renovations will be minimal and the restaurant and bar team will take advantage of the produce already planted on the expansive patio, as well as fruit grown in Heffernon’s orchard.

Though comparisons to Duke’s are inevitable, Sanfilippo said the team is focused on bringing their own brand of farm-to-glass cocktails, inventiveness and hospitality to Healdsburg.

“We’re doing it our style, with super-fresh, herby, fun cocktails,” Sanfilippo said. Primarily, though, she’s focused on what’s next. “We’re done with the past and ready to move into the future.”