New omicron subvariants in California bring new questions about coronavirus outlook

The upward track of California's coronavirus case rate may be easing, but contradictory data are muddying the state's outlook as a new pair of omicron subvariants seen in South Africa are increasingly making appearances here.

The case rate dipped 6% over the past week, from 15,800 new cases a day to 14,900, according to a Times analysis of state data released Tuesday. On a per capita basis, California is recording 266 coronavirus cases a week for every 100,000 residents. A weekly transmission rate of 100 cases or more per 100,000 is considered high.

But some health officials are not convinced the decline will stay consistent in the coming weeks.

In Santa Clara County, Northern California's most populous and home to Silicon Valley, the new case rate has fallen 7% in the last week. But wastewater data show that coronavirus levels are actually continuing to rise.

"While it looks like it may be plateauing, it actually isn't," Dr. Sara Cody, the county's public health director and health officer, said Tuesday.

In looking at wastewater data — an indication of future case rates — "every time we see one of those dips, and we can imagine, 'Oh, maybe we're on the way down,' it goes back up. So we are not yet on the way down," Cody said.

It's possible the recent plateau is caused by a lag in reporting over the Memorial Day weekend. It also is plausible that transmission will worsen because of gatherings to celebrate the beginning of summer holiday and the end of the school year and increased vacation travel.

Nationally, what appeared to be a reduction in cases has flattened. The U.S. was reporting about 109,000 new cases a day for the seven-day period that ended Monday, about the same as between May 17 and 23.

Santa Clara County has the highest case rate in California — 401 new cases a week for every 100,000 residents — followed by San Francisco (400) and neighboring San Mateo County (392), according to The Times' coronavirus tracker.

The emergence of yet another succession of new omicron subvariants may prove to be a new wild card in the pandemic.

In March, the nation's dominant omicron subvariant was BA.1.1; by April, it was the more contagious BA.2; and by the end of May, it was the even more contagious BA.2.12.1. Now, BA.4 and BA.5 are starting to show up in noticeable levels nationwide.

BA.4 has been detected in Santa Clara County, and "this is the subvariant that caused explosive growth in South Africa," Cody said. BA.4 and BA.5 are still rare in Los Angeles County, but there have been small increases recently, especially for BA.4.

"The increases in BA.4 and BA.5 have also been seen across the state," L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week. "We will monitor these increases to see whether these new sublineages, known to be highly infectious and evade some of the vaccine protection ... [will] take hold in our communities by crowding out the other dominant strains.

"As we continue to see growth of the more transmissible variants in the county, we are mindful about the need to use sensible safety measures to reduce risk," said Ferrer, who has urged residents to get up to date on vaccinations and boosters and wear masks in indoor public settings.

Compared to the prior week, coronavirus case rates fell by 3% in San Diego County, 9% in Orange County, 2% in Riverside County and 21% in Ventura County. Case rates increased by 9% in San Bernardino County and 3% in Santa Barbara County. All counties were considered to have high transmission rates, with over 100 cases for every 100,000 residents.

Elsewhere in the state, case rates also declined, falling 6% in the San Francisco Bay Area, 2% in the San Joaquin Valley, 9% in Greater Sacramento and 11% in rural Northern California.

But in L.A. County, the case rate was up 5% from the week before. Still, that was less than the increases of 10% and 36% in the prior two weeks. The state's most populous county was averaging about 4,700 new cases a day over the past week, or 324 cases per week for every 100,000 residents.

"We will continue to monitor this closely to see whether or not we've plateaued and maybe headed in a different direction," Ferrer said on Thursday.

Coronavirus-positive hospitalizations, meanwhile, are continuing to rise, though they remain at relatively low levels compared to earlier surges. On Monday, there were 2,581 coronavirus-positive patients in California's hospitals, up 18% over the past week. The latest number is still lower than the lowest point just before the Omicron surge began around Thanksgiving.

A significant percentage of hospitalized coronavirus-positive patients are being for treated for reasons unrelated to COVID-19. And COVID deaths have remained relatively low and stable in California, averaging about 25 a day.