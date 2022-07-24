New Santa Rosa police chief to be sworn in Monday

A swearing-in ceremony will be held Monday to officially recognize Santa Rosa’s newest police chief.

John Cregan was named interim police chief in May following the retirement of his predecessor, Ray Navarro, who had been with the department for 30 years — the last three as chief.

City officials announced late last month that Cregan, who joined the department 17 years ago, would lead the agency on a full-time basis.

Cregan, who began his law enforcement career in 1999 in Novato, will oversee about 170 sworn officers with a total workforce of about 260 employees.

The department’s budget is about $68 million and his annual salary will be $248,553.

He will be sworn in at 1 p.m. Monday. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Police Department’s Youtube page. A recording will be available afterward on the Police Department’s other social media accounts.

Santa Rosa City Manager Maraskeshia Smith, who appointed Cregan to the position on June 23, will deliver remarks.

Other speakers will include Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and former Santa Rosa Police Chief Sal Rosano, who led the department from 1974 to 1996.

Officials also will acknowledge the recent promotions ofother Santa Rosa Police Department leaders: Capt. Dan Marincik, Lt. Tommy Isachsen, Lt. Josh Ludtke, Sgt. Charlie La Sala and Sgt. Travis Menke.

