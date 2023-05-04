New Sonoma County housing study details the costs renters pay for housing shortage
Sonoma County has significantly too little housing to meet its needs, making life a lot harder for residents, contributing to persistent inequities that span race, family size and income, and painting a worrisome portrait of the future, a new report finds.
That’s largely because housing production hasn’t kept up with population trends for more than 20 years, and also because of a historical emphasis on zoning for single-family home construction, according to the findings of the 2023 State of Housing in Sonoma County.
This report, which will be officially released today, was produced by North Bay research and advocacy group Generation Housing. It aims to inform and shape an ongoing urgent discussion about how to ease the housing crunch in Sonoma County.
It will be the main focus of a “Housing Solutions Summit,“ organized by Generation Housing that will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa.
The event will include presentations that range from housing as an economic development engine to housing solutions on the 2024 ballot.
Tickets are available through the Generation Housing website and the event will stream live on the group’s Facebook page.
The 84-page report depicts a housing system causing significant distress to Sonoma County residents, but it also surveys Sonoma County and its nine municipalities to highlight policy solutions that could lessen those burdens.
While it dips into the challenges homeowners face, the report focuses on Sonoma County’s 179,964 renters.
It positions housing as a crucial linchpin that impacts everything from racial equity to public health, from efforts to tackle climate change to the needs of workers ranging from teachers to landscapers.
“We really think that if this report becomes used as a tool by service providers and elected (officials) to understand the challenges their constituents are facing in a broader context, whatever policy area they're working on — education, drug use, domestic abuse, overall safety concerns, climate — we can show that housing is a through line between those policy areas,” said Joshua Shipper, the report’s lead author and director of special initiatives for Generation Housing.
Despite a recent uptick in housing production, driven by building to replace homes lost to wildfires, the report finds that residents are increasingly stressed by the burden of housing costs — with 22% of all tenants paying more than 50% of their monthly income toward rent.
The benchmark to be considered rent-burdened is paying more than 30% of one’s income toward rent and utilities.
Meanwhile, nine of every 10 extremely low- and very low-income renters, or 52,572 people who earn below $41,600 a year, are rent burdened.
A rent burden for years
The analysis turned up another measure of how strained the housing market is: median income renters in Sonoma County have been rent-burdened since 2005, paying at least $200 more a month in rent and utilities than that 30%-of-income benchmark. That rent gap peaked in 2018 at $240.
“The median rent has maintained a constant upward trend even when average income falls or stagnates,” the report said.
“Try as you might, new jobs, new sources of income, combined households, that affordability gap to me represents a number of sacrifices that families are making month to month in order to fill that gap,“ said Shipper. ”It's a finding that I think just cuts across household sizes, races, income levels.“
