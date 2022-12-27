Newly constructed residential building catches fire in Santa Rosa
A newly constructed building in northwest Santa Rosa caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.
Around 2:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department was called to the scene of a residential construction site at Guerneville and Marlow roads for a two-alarm structure fire, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.
Multiple fire agencies responded, bringing the blaze under control by 4:10 a.m., the department said in a Twitter thread, which showed footage of firefighters hosing down a multi-story residential building with flames visible on the roof.
The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries, Jenkins said.
As of 8 a.m. crews were still at the scene monitoring and will be there throughout the day to assess the cause, he said.
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
