Newly constructed residential building catches fire in Santa Rosa

A newly constructed building in northwest Santa Rosa caught fire early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2022, 8:34AM
Around 2:30 a.m., the Santa Rosa Fire Department was called to the scene of a residential construction site at Guerneville and Marlow roads for a two-alarm structure fire, said Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

Multiple fire agencies responded, bringing the blaze under control by 4:10 a.m., the department said in a Twitter thread, which showed footage of firefighters hosing down a multi-story residential building with flames visible on the roof.

The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries, Jenkins said.

*UPDATE: 2 Alarm Structure Fire - Guerneville Road* The fire involved a costruction site near the area Guerneville Road and Marlow Road on Tecado Drive. The fire was dispatched at 2:34 AM and brought under control at 4:10 AM. See previous post for additional information. A media release will be added to this post later today.

Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

As of 8 a.m. crews were still at the scene monitoring and will be there throughout the day to assess the cause, he said.

