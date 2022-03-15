No deal reached in Cotati-Rohnert Park negotiations

Hours of negotiations in the fourth day of a teacher strike in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District yielded no deal, union officials announced Tuesday.

Superintendent Mayra Perez struck a hopeful tone at the end of the day, calling the negotiations “productive” despite the lack of a tentative agreement.

“We are closer than we have been,” she said.

The union bargaining team, though, expressed frustration in communication to their 320 members, which was also posted to the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, we got nickeled and pennied today,” the union bargaining team said. “The District continues to be unreasonable.”

The bargaining session ended hours before a meeting of the Cotati-Rohnert Park school board, where teachers and their allies were again set to turn out in a public show of support for their cause.

The district and union communicated with the assistance of a state mediator throughout Tuesday. He spent time with both the union negotiators and the district team, going back and forth between the two.

Perez, though she is prohibited from discussing the details of mediation, said there was movement from both parties.

“I’’m always going to be hopeful we can continue the conversation,” she said.

With no tentative deal reached, the walkout, which continued Tuesday, is set to continue into a fifth day Wednesday.

Teachers have been pressing for ongoing wage increases equal to those recommended by a state-appointed neutral fact-finder in a report published March 6. That would include a 6% increase for this year, 5% next year and 3.6% in 2023-2024, equating to 14.6% over three years.

The district has balked at the first-year figure and offered instead a 3% increase and 3% one-time bonus. District officials have cited budget projections showing that a 6% hike in payroll costs for not just teachers, but all other employees, too, would lead to a deficit by the end of the next school year.

The school board is set to discuss the second interim budget report at its meeting Tuesday night, and the union is preparing to stand in a solemn vigil beforehand. Rather than their usual red clothing, members plan to wear black.

“It is a dark time in CRPUSD,” the union communication said. “Our Unit members will be wearing black tonight to show how solemn and serious this crisis has become.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.