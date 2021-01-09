No more flooding threat to Jenner as mouth of Russian River opens

Mound of sand caused by high waves naturally receded after water levels rose

Water levels at the coastal mouth of the Russian River had declined by late Thursday afternoon, eliminating the threat of flooding in the town of Jenner, according to a release from Sonoma Water, the county water agency.

High waves pounded the Sonoma Coast for days, creating a large mound of sand that sealed the mouth of the river. The waves’ intensity initially kept Sonoma Water from sending a heavy equipment operator to dig a channel that would release the water from the river into the ocean.

Water levels began declining overnight Wednesday without any action from Sonoma Water, according to the agency.

Although the river’s surface reached 10 feet at the Highway 1 Bridge early Thursday afternoon, it receded to 3.33 feet by early Friday afternoon.