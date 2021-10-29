No school at West County, Laguna high schools Friday due to threat, officials say

All classes and activities at West County High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville will be canceled Friday due to “a threat against our schools,” West Sonoma County Union High School District officials announced late Thursday.

According to a 9 p.m. posting on the school district’s website and a second posting on West County High School’s Facebook page, the police have been notified of the threat and an investigation is underway “by law enforcement and the school administration.”

Details about what kind of threat has been made were not immediately available Thursday night, although the threat was reportedly made on social media.

The Sebastopol Police Department advised district administrators to shutter the schools on Friday “in an abundance of caution,” according to the posting.

“We will update our community as we get more information,” officials added.