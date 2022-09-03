‘No way out.’ Video depicts harrowing moments leading up to shooting by deputy.

On Aug. 14, the Sheriff’s Office released a highly edited video containing short excerpts from the body cameras of Dietrick and fellow deputy Anthony Powers. That video, which was prepared by a civilian public relations firm in Vacaville, was criticized by activists as “spin.”

The Press Democrat requested access to the raw video footage in the immediate aftermath of the July 29 shooting of farmworker David Pelaez-Chavez by Deputy Michael Dietrick in a remote area of Knight’s Valley.

Press Democrat reporters Andrew Graham, Phil Barber, Alana Minkler, Colin Atagi, Nashelly Chavez and investigations editor John D’Anna reviewed the 11 videos and five audio files released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday afternoon.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released raw footage Thursday from the July 29 fatal shooting of David Pelaez-Chavez by Deputy Michael Dietrick. Those images are available to the public via a Dropbox page. They include 11 video files, plus five batches of dispatch audio. The Sheriff’s Office provided no summary, description or indication of which deputies the footage came from.

Videos 1 and 2, the longest of the series, are from the perspectives of Dietrick and fellow Deputy Anthony Powers, the two men who pursued Pelaez-Chavez for 45 minutes up and down the rugged terrain in the hills of Knight’s Valley east of Healdsburg.

Press Democrat reporters and editors reviewed all of the files and prepared summaries of the 11 videos. Summaries of the body-worn camera videos from Powers and Dietrick, more than 3.5 hours of footage, appear below.

Video 1. 2 hours, 5 minutes. Begins at 8:37 a.m.

Dietrick’s body-worn camera video begins with him speaking with a homeowner who says Pelaez-Chavez threw a rock through his window earlier that morning. The homeowner describes how he grabbed a pistol after he heard the glass breaking in his master bedroom and how Pelaez-Chavez took off after being confronted.

“I was in my office and saw this guy walking up with rocks in his hands and barefoot,” the homeowner says. “What the hell is this guy doing?”

The homeowner describes how Pelaez-Chavez stole an employee’s truck, which had the keys in it, and drove erratically away. As he points in the direction Pelaez-Chavez fled, he says, “There’s no way out.”

Five minutes into their conversation, the homeowner gets a call from a neighbor who had sighted Pelaez-Chavez.

“I’ve got a sheriff’s deputy standing right here,” the homeowner replies, before telling Dietrick “We’ve got to get over there” and offering to show him the way.

Dietrick, whose call sign is “Edward 21,” calls it in to dispatch about 8 minutes into the video and tells the homeowner that his backup is on his way and that as soon as he arrives, “We’ll go in.”

At 8:49 a.m., still in his patrol vehicle, Dietrick encounters another property owner who says Pelaez-Chavez had smashed through all of his gates in the stolen truck and was at a nearby home.

About that time, Dietrick receives a radio dispatch advising him Pelaez-Chavez had fled down a hill and that “it sounds like the male was begging the RP (reporting party) to kill him. The male did have three large rocks in his hand.”

The video proceeds with Dietrick interacting with homeowners and trying to determine Pelaez-Chavez’s direction of travel. A neighbor offers to drive him and Powers, who has arrived on the scene, in a “side-by-side” all-terrain vehicle.

About 20 minutes later, at 9:25 a.m., they come upon another side-by-side vehicle, which had been reported stolen earlier, with the motor still running. Dietrick approaches it on foot with his gun in his hand and takes the keys.

Powers can be seen about 100 yards ahead of Dietrick, moving up a hillside.

Five minutes later, Dietrick alerts dispatch that he is headed east, and at the 52:42 mark of the video, he says, “I think we hear some screaming off in the distance.”

Dietrick begins hiking up a series of ridges, and the video shows him stopping to rest several time as his breathing becomes labored in the steep terrain.

At the 59:45 mark of the video, he apparently receives a radio message, apparently from Powers, and says, “Copy. Trying to make it to you.”

At the 1:02:20 mark, Dietrick says “I’m right behind you, Powers. You want me to come up further?”

Roughly a minute later, Dietrick comes upon Powers who is lying prone on the ground looking uphill, apparently watching Pelaez-Chavez, who can be heard yelling in the background.

At the 1:06:21 mark, Powers rises to his knees and shouts, “Amigo!” He cautiously approaches Pelaez-Chavez, offering water. “Agua,” he shouts.

Seconds later, Pelaez-Chavez takes off down a hill about 200 yards from the deputies, who begin to pursue him.

“He still has both weapons in his hands,” Dietrick says into his radio.

At the 1:11:10 mark of the video, 9:49 a.m., Powers yells, “Stop! Manos arriba! (hands up).”

The deputies continue the pursuit, and at one point, Powers slips in the rugged downhill terrain, which is dotted with poison oak.

As they approach the creekbed, Dietrick tells Powers, “just be careful.” Henry 1, the sheriff’s helicopter, can be heard approaching in the distance.

Pelaez-Chavez can be heard yelling as the helicopter nears, and Dietrick continues to trudge through the creek, at one point dropping his sunglasses.