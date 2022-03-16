North Bay congressmen roused by Zelenskyy’s plea for US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s plea for more help from the United States on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of his country was another striking call to action for Sonoma County’s two Democratic congressmen, the lawmakers said.

“We need to do everything we can to pressure Putin to back off,” Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena said in a phone interview shortly after Zelenskyy’s Wednesday morning speech before members of Congress.

In his 20-minute address, Zelenskyy thanked lawmakers and President Joe Biden for their help since Russia launched its invasion nearly three weeks ago. That includes sanctions the U.S. has put in place against Russia.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-q8O0pvvGKU">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Thompson said the U.S. efforts to help Ukraine “are taking a toll on Putin and the influential people in Russia.”

Zelenskyy urged lawmakers on Wednesday to step up sanctions.

“New packages of sanctions are needed constantly, every week,” he said.

He also asked for the creation of a no-fly zone over Ukraine to block Russian air attacks.

Thompson said a no-fly zone would require enforcement — including potential engagement with Russian air forces — which makes it a challenging proposition.

“Who would enforce it?” he said. “Is that going to be us?”

Rep. Jared Huffman of San Rafael called Zelenskyy’s speech “a powerful and sobering call to action” in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"The bravery and passion he and his people have shown is an inspiration to the world,“ Huffman said.

President Zelensky’s address was a powerful and sobering call to action, and the bravery and passion he and his people have shown is an inspiration to the world.



We will continue to #StandWithUkraine. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/tDrHXN2ROB — Rep. Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) March 16, 2022

Thompson called the Russian invasion “reprehensible.” He posted a video on Twitter that Zelenskyy played for lawmakers and he said the clip, just over two minutes long, “silenced the entire Congress.”

“It was not only powerful, it was heartbreaking,“ he said.

When @ZelenskyyUa played this video showing the devastation of the invasion, it silenced the entire Congress.



This powerful & heartbreaking video showed just how reprehensible the Russian invasion is. We can’t allow this to continue.



GRAPHIC WARNING: pic.twitter.com/I4iYGW3ZaP — Rep. Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) March 16, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.