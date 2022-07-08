North Bay drivers can get gas for under $6 per gallon again

A steady drop in gasoline and oil prices has led to a noticeable decline in some North Bay fuel costs as area gas stations, particularly those in Sonoma County, are now advertising prices just under $6 per gallon.

Anything below $6 was mostly nonexistent a month ago.

But, the lowest prices can now be found at Costco, Arco or Safeway, though prices are slightly better at these gas stations because they require customers to meet special conditions.

A Santa Rosa Valero station at Guerneville Road and Cleveland Avenue, for example, sold fuel Wednesday for $5.79 per gallon with a car wash.

Sebastopol resident Michael Graham, 26, paid $5.95 per gallon at the Arco station at Guerneville and Fulton roads in Santa Rosa. That price, though, was only available via cash transactions.

“Luckily I had two $20 bills. Enough for a few gallons,” he said as he filled a Hyundai Elantra. “That’s still expensive, but better than it was before.”

Santa Rosa’s average price per gallon a month ago was $6.59, according to AAA. The average Thursday was $6.22.

Sonoma County’s average price has dropped from $6.61 per gallon in mid-June to $6.22 per gallon as of Thursday, according to AAA.

Elsewhere in the North Bay, however, average prices per gallon continue to hover above the $6 mark:

Mendocino County: $6.26 per gallon.

Lake County: $6.08 per gallon.

Napa County: $6.40 per gallon.

Current prices are the result of a three-week decline across the nation, according to Gas Buddy, which tracks fuel prices. The nationwide average has dipped 10 cents since last week and currently stands at $4.75 per gallon.

Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis, told The Press Democrat on Thursday he expects nationwide prices to drop an additional 20 cents to 35 cents over the next few weeks.

“And that could also shift,” he cautioned.

Earlier this week, he anticipated drops closer to 50 cents per gallon in response to dipping oil prices, which are a predominant factor in gasoline prices.

The dip is reportedly in response to concerns of an economic recession coupled with motorists purchasing less fuel due to the high prices.

Still, oil prices rallied Thursday, De Haan advised.

They dropped to under $100 per barrel this week after hovering closer to $110 per barrel over the past several weeks. On Thursday, they were back to just above $100 per barrel.

Experts have maintained the war between Russia and Ukraine has affected the world oil supply and is at the root of this year’s initial spike in gasoline prices.

Nationwide fuel prices have been skyrocketing since March when the European conflict began. At the time, low prices across Sonoma County were closer to $5.20 per gallon.

Last month, California lawmakers announced they would investigate oil companies and why the Golden State’s fuel prices are higher than in other states.

Current trends are following on the heels of a state excise tax increase, which adds 3 cents to each gallon of fuel in order to fund transportation projects and services.

Republican lawmakers contend the key to relief is suspending state gas taxes. Democratic leaders are instead supporting one-time payments that will be issued to Californians for relief from inflation and high gas prices.

Experts maintain declining fuel prices are not guaranteed to last and encourage motorists to top off while they can.

Just across the street from the Arco station at Guerneville and Fulton, Santa Rosa resident Allison Perry paid $5.99 per gallon at a Rotten Robbie station. She agreed prices are still high, but was encouraged to fill up.

“Prices could go up tomorrow and now the benchmark is high,” said Perry, 19.

The Associated Press contributed to this story

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi